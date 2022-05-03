  1. Home
Rust SDK 0.8.5

May 3, 2022
rust-sdkadded

Added

  • Added get_headers() methods to Request and Response which return an iterator over all header values.
  • Added Request::get_tls_ja3_md5() for getting the JA3 hash of the TLS ClientHello message.
  • Added experimental WebSocket upgrade interface.

