Rust SDK 0.8.5
Added
- Added
get_headers()methods to
Requestand
Responsewhich return an iterator over all header values.
- Added
Request::get_tls_ja3_md5()for getting the JA3 hash of the TLS ClientHello message.
- Added experimental WebSocket upgrade interface.
