CLI v2.0.1
View this release on Github
Security:
- Omit data from Sentry #559
Prior change: Add Lint VCL for Service endpoint
Following change: CLI v2.0.2
View this release on Github
Security:
Prior change: Add Lint VCL for Service endpoint
Following change: CLI v2.0.2
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)