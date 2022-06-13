Lint VCL (default) endpoint documentation
Added documentation for an endpoint that allows VCL to be linted (validated) using a default set of configuration settings. The documentation has been updated with this parameter. No changes were made to the API itself.
Prior change: Go SDK 0.1.0
Following change: Go SDK 0.1.1
