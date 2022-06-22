  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. June 2022

Rust SDK 0.8.6

June 22, 2022
rust-sdkchangedadded

Added

  • Added an experimental dynamic backend interface.

Changed

  • Renamed Dictionaries to Config Stores, and deprecated the previous names.

Prior change: Go SDK 0.1.1

Following change: CLI v3.0.1

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024