  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. June 2022

CLI v3.0.1

June 23, 2022
Enhancements

  • Makefile: when building binary, depend on .go files #579
  • Include fastly.toml hashsum #575
  • Hash main.wasm and not the package #574

Prior change: Rust SDK 0.8.6

Following change: CLI v3.1.0

