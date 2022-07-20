  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. July 2022

Add documentation for sudo endpoint

July 20, 2022
apiadded

Add documentation for the sudo endpoint and make public.

Prior change: Add websocket metrics

Following change: Add regions and total descriptions for Billing API

