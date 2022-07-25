  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. July 2022

Add regions and total descriptions for Billing API

July 25, 2022
apiadded

Added description for regions and total fields for the Billing API.

Prior change: Add documentation for sudo endpoint

Following change: Add new Automation Token API endpoints

