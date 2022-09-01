  1. Home
Replace wildcard URL purge endpoint with new POST endpoint

September 1, 2022
apichanged

Replace the wildcard single URL purge endpoint PURGE /* with POST /purge/{cached_url}. This avoids a scenario where customers incorrectly try to purge using the Fastly API hostname.

