JavaScript SDK 0.5.1
Fixed
- Removed
type: "module"from the @fastly/js-compute package.json file as the package still uses
require
Prior change: JavaScript SDK 0.5.0
Following change: Replace wildcard URL purge endpoint with new POST endpoint
type: "module" from the @fastly/js-compute package.json file as the package still uses
require
Prior change: JavaScript SDK 0.5.0
Following change: Replace wildcard URL purge endpoint with new POST endpoint
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)