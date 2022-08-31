  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. August 2022

JavaScript SDK 0.5.1

August 31, 2022
javascript-sdkfixed

Fixed

  • Removed type: "module" from the @fastly/js-compute package.json file as the package still uses require

