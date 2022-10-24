  1. Home
Add WebSocket and Object Store metrics

October 24, 2022
apiadded

Eight new metrics have been added: websocket_req_header_bytes, websocket_bereq_header_bytes, websocket_bereq_body_bytes, websocket_beresp_header_bytes, websocket_beresp_body_bytes, websocket_conn_time_ms, object_store_read_requests, and object_store_write_requests.

