Add WebSocket and Object Store metrics
Eight new metrics have been added:
websocket_req_header_bytes,
websocket_bereq_header_bytes,
websocket_bereq_body_bytes,
websocket_beresp_header_bytes,
websocket_beresp_body_bytes,
websocket_conn_time_ms,
object_store_read_requests, and
object_store_write_requests.
Prior change: Rust SDK 0.8.9
Following change: CLI v4.3.0
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)