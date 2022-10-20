  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. October 2022

Rust SDK 0.8.9

October 20, 2022
rust-sdkfixed

Fixed

  • Fixed a warning about an unused function.

Prior change: Rust SDK 0.8.8

Following change: Add WebSocket and Object Store metrics

