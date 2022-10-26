  1. Home
CLI v4.3.0

October 26, 2022
Enhancements

  • Fix release process to not use external config #688
  • Skip exit code 1 for 'help' output #689
  • Implement dynamic package name #686
  • Replace fiddle.fastly.dev with fiddle.fastlydemo.net #687
  • Code clean-up #685
  • Implement --quiet flag #690
  • Make compute build respect --quiet #694

Bug fixes

  • Fix runtime panic #683
  • Fix runtime panic caused by outdated global flags #693
  • Fix runtime panic caused by missing --help global flag #695
  • Fix check for mutual exclusion flags#696
  • Correct installation instructions for Go #682

