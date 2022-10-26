CLI v4.3.0
Enhancements
- Fix release process to not use external config #688
- Skip exit code 1 for 'help' output #689
- Implement dynamic package name #686
- Replace fiddle.fastly.dev with fiddle.fastlydemo.net #687
- Code clean-up #685
- Implement --quiet flag #690
- Make
compute buildrespect
--quiet#694
Bug fixes
- Fix runtime panic #683
- Fix runtime panic caused by outdated global flags #693
- Fix runtime panic caused by missing
--helpglobal flag #695
- Fix check for mutual exclusion flags#696
- Correct installation instructions for Go #682
