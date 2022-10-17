  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. October 2022

Update datacenters endpoint with new region fields

October 17, 2022
apiaddedremoved
  • Adds region, stats_region, and billing_region to the datacenters endpoint.
  • Removes the x and y coordinates from datacenters.

Prior change: CLI v4.1.0

Following change: CLI v4.2.0

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024