Update datacenters endpoint with new region fields
- Adds
region,
stats_region, and
billing_regionto the datacenters endpoint.
- Removes the
xand
ycoordinates from datacenters.
Prior change: CLI v4.1.0
Following change: CLI v4.2.0
