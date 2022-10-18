Rust SDK 0.8.8
Added
- Added
Request::get_tls_raw_client_certificate, which returns the client's mutual TLS certificate.
- Added
Request::get_tls_client_cert_verify_result, which returns an error code if applicable.
- Added an experimental
Request::handoff_websocketinterface, which hands off a WebSocket request to a backend.
- Added an experimental
Request::handoff_fanoutinterface, which passes a request to the Fanout GRIP proxy.
Changed
- Deprecated the experimental
RequestUpgradeWebsocket::upgrade_websockettrait method.
Fixed
- Fixed some documentation misspellings.
- Added an
http::purgemodule, containing interfaces to purge surrogate keys. This was previously listed in the changelog of 0.8.7, but was not actually included in the release.
