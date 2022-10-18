  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. October 2022

Rust SDK 0.8.8

October 18, 2022
rust-sdkfixedchangedadded

Added

  • Added Request::get_tls_raw_client_certificate, which returns the client's mutual TLS certificate.
  • Added Request::get_tls_client_cert_verify_result, which returns an error code if applicable.
  • Added an experimental Request::handoff_websocket interface, which hands off a WebSocket request to a backend.
  • Added an experimental Request::handoff_fanout interface, which passes a request to the Fanout GRIP proxy.

Changed

  • Deprecated the experimental RequestUpgradeWebsocket::upgrade_websocket trait method.

Fixed

  • Fixed some documentation misspellings.
  • Added an http::purge module, containing interfaces to purge surrogate keys. This was previously listed in the changelog of 0.8.7, but was not actually included in the release.

Prior change: CLI v4.2.0

Following change: Rust SDK 0.8.9

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024