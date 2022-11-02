Add Config Store API
Added documentation for the ConfigStore and ConfigStoreItem APIs.
Prior change: Update bandwidth description
Following change: Mark email_hash as read only
Added documentation for the ConfigStore and ConfigStoreItem APIs.
Prior change: Update bandwidth description
Following change: Mark email_hash as read only
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)