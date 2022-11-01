Update bandwidth description
The
bandwidth calculation has been updated to include the new websocket metrics:
websocket_resp_header_bytes
websocket_resp_body_bytes
websocket_bereq_header_bytes
websocket_bereq_body_bytes
