  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. November 2022

Update bandwidth description

November 1, 2022
apichanged

The bandwidth calculation has been updated to include the new websocket metrics:

  • websocket_resp_header_bytes
  • websocket_resp_body_bytes
  • websocket_bereq_header_bytes
  • websocket_bereq_body_bytes

Prior change: New param for creating automation token

Following change: Add Config Store API

