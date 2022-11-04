Mark email_hash as read only
The
email_hash field for the
User endpoints is read only and can not be changed.
Prior change: Add Config Store API
Following change: October 2022 VCL release
The
email_hash field for the
User endpoints is read only and can not be changed.
Prior change: Add Config Store API
Following change: October 2022 VCL release
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)