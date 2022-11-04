  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2022
  5. November 2022

Mark email_hash as read only

November 4, 2022
apifixed

The email_hash field for the User endpoints is read only and can not be changed.

Prior change: Add Config Store API

Following change: October 2022 VCL release

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024