JavaScript SDK 0.5.9
Added
- add fastly:cache-override module (f433464)
- add geo ip lookup function to fastly:geolocation (24601e5)
- Add Logger constructor to "fastly:logger" module (b4818a2)
- expose fastly loggers via fastly:logger module (2d0bcfe)
- expose the fastly features via 'fastly:' namespaced modules (c06cd16)
- move env function into fastly:env (327b344)
Changed
- Add types for setTimeout, clearTimeout, setInterval, clearInterval (c1ed00c)
