JavaScript SDK 0.5.9

November 29, 2022
Added

  • add fastly:cache-override module (f433464)
  • add geo ip lookup function to fastly:geolocation (24601e5)
  • Add Logger constructor to "fastly:logger" module (b4818a2)
  • expose fastly loggers via fastly:logger module (2d0bcfe)
  • expose the fastly features via 'fastly:' namespaced modules (c06cd16)
  • move env function into fastly:env (327b344)

Changed

  • Add types for setTimeout, clearTimeout, setInterval, clearInterval (c1ed00c)

