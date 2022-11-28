JavaScript SDK 0.5.8
Changed
- Allow process.execPath to contain whitespace (caefe51)
Prior change: Add created_at fields to Secret Store API endpoint responses
Following change: CLI v4.4.0
Prior change: Add created_at fields to Secret Store API endpoint responses
Following change: CLI v4.4.0
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)