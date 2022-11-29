  1. Home
CLI v4.4.0

November 29, 2022
clifixedadded

Enhancements

  • Add PrintLines to text package and use in logging #698
  • Add dependabot workflow automation for updating dependency #701
  • Add account name to pubsub and bigquery #699

Bug fixes

  • Add missing --help flag to globals #695
  • Fix check for mutual exclusion flags #696
  • Fix object store TOML definitions, add test data #715

Dependencies:

  • Bump github.com/otiai10/copy from 1.7.0 to 1.9.0 #706
  • Bump github.com/mholt/archiver/v3 from 3.5.0 to 3.5.1 #703
  • Bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v6 from 6.6.0 to 6.8.0 #704
  • Bump github.com/mattn/go-isatty from 0.0.14 to 0.0.16 #702
  • Bump github.com/google/go-cmp from 0.5.6 to 0.5.9 #708
  • Bump github.com/mitchellh/mapstructure from 1.4.3 to 1.5.0 #709
  • Bump github.com/bep/debounce from 1.2.0 to 1.2.1 #711
  • Bump github.com/getsentry/sentry-go from 0.12.0 to 0.15.0 #712
  • Bump github.com/pelletier/go-toml from 1.9.3 to 1.9.5 #710
  • Bump go-fastly to v7 #707
  • Bump github.com/fsnotify/fsnotify from 1.5.1 to 1.6.0 #716

