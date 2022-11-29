CLI v4.4.0
Enhancements
- Add
PrintLinesto
textpackage and use in logging #698
- Add dependabot workflow automation for updating dependency #701
- Add account name to pubsub and bigquery #699
Bug fixes
- Add missing
--helpflag to globals #695
- Fix check for mutual exclusion flags #696
- Fix object store TOML definitions, add test data #715
Dependencies:
- Bump github.com/otiai10/copy from 1.7.0 to 1.9.0 #706
- Bump github.com/mholt/archiver/v3 from 3.5.0 to 3.5.1 #703
- Bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v6 from 6.6.0 to 6.8.0 #704
- Bump github.com/mattn/go-isatty from 0.0.14 to 0.0.16 #702
- Bump github.com/google/go-cmp from 0.5.6 to 0.5.9 #708
- Bump github.com/mitchellh/mapstructure from 1.4.3 to 1.5.0 #709
- Bump github.com/bep/debounce from 1.2.0 to 1.2.1 #711
- Bump github.com/getsentry/sentry-go from 0.12.0 to 0.15.0 #712
- Bump github.com/pelletier/go-toml from 1.9.3 to 1.9.5 #710
- Bump go-fastly to v7 #707
- Bump github.com/fsnotify/fsnotify from 1.5.1 to 1.6.0 #716
