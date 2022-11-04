October 2022 VCL release

Today the order of ACLs and dictionary definitions in the init section has changed. This affects all service VCL that uses snippets in the init section. For example, prior to this change, an error case would be for a custom subroutine to refer to the name of an ACL or table, generated from the APIs (or web interface) for ACLs or dictionaries, since these API-generated ACLs and dictionaries had not yet been declared. With this change, no such error will occur.

VCL ACLs and tables written directly in VCL code by the customer are not affected.