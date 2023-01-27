CLI v5.1.0
Enhancements
- Add Secret Store support #717
- refactor(compute/deploy): reduce size of
Exec()#775
- refactor(compute/deploy): add messaging to explain
[setup]#779
Bug fixes
- fix(objectstore/get): output value unless verbose/json flag passed #774
- fix(compute/init): add warning for paths with spaces #778
- fix(compute/deploy): clean-up new service creation on-error #776
Dependencies:
- Bump github.com/fatih/color from 1.13.0 to 1.14.0 #772
