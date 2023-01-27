  1. Home
CLI v5.1.0

January 27, 2023
Enhancements

  • Add Secret Store support #717
  • refactor(compute/deploy): reduce size of Exec() #775
  • refactor(compute/deploy): add messaging to explain [setup] #779

Bug fixes

  • fix(objectstore/get): output value unless verbose/json flag passed #774
  • fix(compute/init): add warning for paths with spaces #778
  • fix(compute/deploy): clean-up new service creation on-error #776

Dependencies:

  • Bump github.com/fatih/color from 1.13.0 to 1.14.0 #772

