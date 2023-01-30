Add Object Store metrics
This adds
object_store_class_a_operations and
object_store_class_b_operations. These metrics replace
object_store_write_requests and
object_store_read_requests.
Prior change: CLI v5.1.0
Following change: Go SDK 0.1.2
This adds
object_store_class_a_operations and
object_store_class_b_operations. These metrics replace
object_store_write_requests and
object_store_read_requests.
Prior change: CLI v5.1.0
Following change: Go SDK 0.1.2
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)