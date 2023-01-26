  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. January 2023

JavaScript SDK 1.3.1

January 26, 2023
javascript-sdkchanged

Changed

  • ensure CacheOverride bitflags are the same value as defined in c-at-e (#386) (8a1c215)

Prior change: JavaScript SDK 1.3.0

Following change: CLI v5.1.0

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024