  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. January 2023

Update bandwidth description

January 23, 2023
apichanged

The bandwidth calculation has been updated to include the new fanout metrics:

  • fanout_resp_header_bytes
  • fanout_resp_body_bytes
  • fanout_bereq_header_bytes
  • fanout_bereq_body_bytes

Prior change: New validation errors when creating automation token

Following change: JavaScript SDK 1.3.0

