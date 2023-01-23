Update bandwidth description
The
bandwidth calculation has been updated to include the new fanout metrics:
fanout_resp_header_bytes
fanout_resp_body_bytes
fanout_bereq_header_bytes
fanout_bereq_body_bytes
