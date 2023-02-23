CLI v7.0.0

View this release on Github

Breaking:

There are a couple of small breaking changes to the CLI.

Prior versions of the CLI would consult the following files to ignore specific files while running compute serve --watch :

.ignore

.gitignore

The user's global git ignore configuration

We are dropping support for these files and will instead consult .fastlyignore , which is already used by compute build .

We've removed support for the logging logentries subcommand as the third-party logging product has been deprecated.

fix(compute/serve): replace separate ignore files with .fastlyignore #834

#834 breaking(logging): remove logentries #835

Bug fixes

fix(compute/build): ignore all files except manifest and wasm binary #836

fix(compute/serve): output rendering #839

Fix compute build rendered output #842

Enhancements

use secret store client keys when creating secret store entries #805

fix(compute/serve): check for missing override_host #832

feat(resource-link): Add Service Resource commands #800

Replace custom spinner with less buggy third-party package #838

refactor(spinner): hide .. after spinner has stopped #840

after spinner has stopped #840 fix(compute/serve): make override_host a default behaviour #843

Dependencies:

build(deps): bump golang.org/x/net from 0.2.0 to 0.7.0 #830

build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v7 from 7.2.0 to 7.3.0 #831

Clean-ups: