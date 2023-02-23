CLI v7.0.0
Breaking:
There are a couple of small breaking changes to the CLI.
Prior versions of the CLI would consult the following files to ignore specific files while running
compute serve --watch:
.ignore
.gitignore
- The user's global git ignore configuration
We are dropping support for these files and will instead consult
.fastlyignore, which is already used by
compute build.
We've removed support for the
logging logentries subcommand as the third-party logging product has been deprecated.
- fix(compute/serve): replace separate ignore files with
.fastlyignore#834
- breaking(logging): remove logentries #835
Bug fixes
- fix(compute/build): ignore all files except manifest and wasm binary #836
- fix(compute/serve): output rendering #839
- Fix compute build rendered output #842
Enhancements
- use secret store client keys when creating secret store entries #805
- fix(compute/serve): check for missing override_host #832
- feat(resource-link): Add Service Resource commands #800
- Replace custom spinner with less buggy third-party package #838
- refactor(spinner): hide
..after spinner has stopped #840
- fix(compute/serve): make override_host a default behaviour #843
Dependencies:
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/net from 0.2.0 to 0.7.0 #830
- build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v7 from 7.2.0 to 7.3.0 #831
Clean-ups:
- refactor: linter issues resolved #833
