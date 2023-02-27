  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. February 2023

JavaScript SDK 1.4.0

February 27, 2023
Added

Added

  • implement fastly:secret-store package (cde22e3)

Changed

  • Bump to spidermonkey 110, and viceroy 0.3.5 (#420) (e17cdfd)

