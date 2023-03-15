CLI v8.0.1
Bug fixes
- fix(compute/serve): stop spinner before starting another instance #867
- fix(http/client): address confusion with timeout error #869
- fix(http/client): bump timeout to account for poor network conditions #870
Enhancements
- refactor(compute/deploy): change default port from 80 to 443 #866
