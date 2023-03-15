  1. Home
CLI v8.0.1

March 15, 2023
Bug fixes

  • fix(compute/serve): stop spinner before starting another instance #867
  • fix(http/client): address confusion with timeout error #869
  • fix(http/client): bump timeout to account for poor network conditions #870

Enhancements

  • refactor(compute/deploy): change default port from 80 to 443 #866

