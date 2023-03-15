  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. March 2023

Updated Object Store's query parameters

March 15, 2023
apiadded

Documentation was added for Object Store's new query parameters: location, force, prefix, if-generation-match, time_to_live_sec, metadata, add, append, prepend, and background_fetch.

Prior change: CLI v8.0.1

Following change: CLI v8.1.0

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024