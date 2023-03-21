  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. March 2023

CLI v8.1.2

March 21, 2023
clifixed

View this release on Github

Bug fixes

  • fix(service/create): input.Type assigned wrong value #881

Prior change: CLI v8.1.1

Following change: Change config store casing to be consistent with other stores

