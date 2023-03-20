  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. March 2023

CLI v8.1.1

March 20, 2023
clifixed

View this release on Github

Bug fixes

  • Pass verbosity flag along to viceroy binary #878
  • fix(compute/serve): always display local server address #879

Prior change: Update security for purging a single URL

Following change: CLI v8.1.2

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024