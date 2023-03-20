CLI v8.1.1
View this release on Github
Bug fixes
- Pass verbosity flag along to viceroy binary #878
- fix(compute/serve): always display local server address #879
Prior change: Update security for purging a single URL
Following change: CLI v8.1.2
