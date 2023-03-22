Change config store casing to be consistent with other stores
Instead of "Config Store" / "Config Store Item" in the sidebar menu, use "Config store" and "Config store item" for consistency with other Edge data stores.
Prior change: CLI v8.1.2
Following change: JavaScript SDK 1.5.2
