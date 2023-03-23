JavaScript SDK 1.5.2
Fixed
- Add documentation for FetchEvent, FetchEvent.prototype.respondWith, and FetchEvent.prototype.waitUntil (78e6d92)
- fix typo in geolocation example (f53a06e)
