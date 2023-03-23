  1. Home
Rust SDK 0.9.2

March 23, 2023
Added

  • Added various methods to Backend to access various configuration settings.

Changed

  • Adjusted documentation for BackendBuilder::override_host.
  • Added examples to the module-level limits documentation.
  • Bumped bytes dependency

Fixed

  • Updated documentation for Response::stream_to_client(), Request::send_async_streaming(), and RequestHandle::send_async_streaming() to show that streaming bodies must be finish()ed, not dropped.
  • Secret store: BUFLEN error when the plaintext secret's length is greater than 599 bytes

