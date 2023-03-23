Rust SDK 0.9.2
Added
- Added various methods to
Backendto access various configuration settings.
Changed
- Adjusted documentation for
BackendBuilder::override_host.
- Added examples to the module-level
limitsdocumentation.
- Bumped
bytesdependency
Fixed
- Updated documentation for
Response::stream_to_client(),
Request::send_async_streaming(), and
RequestHandle::send_async_streaming()to show that streaming bodies must be
finish()ed, not dropped.
- Secret store:
BUFLEN errorwhen the plaintext secret's length is greater than 599 bytes
Prior change: JavaScript SDK 1.5.2
Following change: Add DDOS metrics
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)