CLI v8.1.0

March 17, 2023
cliadded

Enhancements

  • fix various lint and CI issues #873
  • feat(config-store): Add Config Store commands #829
  • fix(compute/deploy): service availability #875
  • fix(compute/deploy): check status code range #876

