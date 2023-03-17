CLI v8.1.0
View this release on Github
Enhancements
- fix various lint and CI issues #873
- feat(config-store): Add Config Store commands #829
- fix(compute/deploy): service availability #875
- fix(compute/deploy): check status code range #876
Prior change: Updated Object Store's query parameters
Following change: Update security for purging a single URL
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)