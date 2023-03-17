Update security for purging a single URL
The API endpoint for purging a single URL requires an API token for authentication. This was noticed when the code-generated API clients were returning an 'unauthorized' error.
Prior change: CLI v8.1.0
Following change: CLI v8.1.1
