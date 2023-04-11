JavaScript SDK 1.7.1
Fixed
- Lower the supported NodeJS version from 18 or greater to only 18 (5cc1cd6)
- When converting a URL to a string, do not add a
?if there are no query string parameters (73cdc27)
Prior change: JavaScript SDK 1.7.0
Following change: JavaScript SDK 1.8.0
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)