  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. April 2023

JavaScript SDK 1.7.1

April 11, 2023
javascript-sdkfixed

Fixed

  • Lower the supported NodeJS version from 18 or greater to only 18 (5cc1cd6)
  • When converting a URL to a string, do not add a ? if there are no query string parameters (73cdc27)

Prior change: JavaScript SDK 1.7.0

Following change: JavaScript SDK 1.8.0

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024