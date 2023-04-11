JavaScript SDK 1.7.0
Added
- BYOB streams, basic usage, pending WPT (ab97e75)
- Implement subset of crypto.subtle.importKey which can import a JSONWebKey using RSASSA-PKCS1-v1_5 (#472) (110e7f4)
Prior change: CLI v8.2.4
Following change: JavaScript SDK 1.7.1
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)