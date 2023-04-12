JavaScript SDK 1.8.0
Added
- Add high-resolution timing function "fastly.now()" behind feature flag "--enable-experimental-high-resolution-time-methods" (f090838)
Changed
- replace tree-sitter with acorn + magic string (08a0695)
Prior change: JavaScript SDK 1.7.1
Following change: JavaScript SDK 1.8.1
