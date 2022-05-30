  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. May 2023

AssemblyScript SDK deprecated

May 30, 2022
assemblyscript-sdkDeprecated

Starting today (May 30, 2023), we will no longer be actively developing or maintaining the AssemblyScript SDK. We encourage you to check out the JavaScript SDK and explore its many new features.

Support will be provided on the AssemblyScript SDK and migrating to JavaScript, until July 11, 2023. If you have any questions or need assistance with the JavaScript SDK, you can reach out to our support team at https://support.fastly.com/. You can still continue to use the SDK beyond this date, but we will not be able to support it.

Prior change: Add token ID to events

Following change: CLI v3.0.0

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024