AssemblyScript SDK deprecated

Starting today (May 30, 2023), we will no longer be actively developing or maintaining the AssemblyScript SDK. We encourage you to check out the JavaScript SDK and explore its many new features.

Support will be provided on the AssemblyScript SDK and migrating to JavaScript, until July 11, 2023. If you have any questions or need assistance with the JavaScript SDK, you can reach out to our support team at https://support.fastly.com/. You can still continue to use the SDK beyond this date, but we will not be able to support it.