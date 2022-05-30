CLI v3.0.0
Breaking changes
- Implement new global flags for handling interactive prompts #568
Bug fixes
- The
backend createcommand should set
--portvalue if specified #566
- Don't overwrite
file.Loaderror with
nil#569
Enhancements
- Support
[scripts.post_build]#565
- Support Viceroy "inline-toml"
formatand new
contentsfield #567
- Add example inline-toml dictionary to tests #570
- Avoid config update checks when handling 'completion' flags #554
