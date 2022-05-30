  1. Home
CLI v3.0.0

May 30, 2022
Breaking changes

  • Implement new global flags for handling interactive prompts #568

Bug fixes

  • The backend create command should set --port value if specified #566
  • Don't overwrite file.Load error with nil #569

Enhancements

  • Support [scripts.post_build] #565
  • Support Viceroy "inline-toml" format and new contents field #567
  • Add example inline-toml dictionary to tests #570
  • Avoid config update checks when handling 'completion' flags #554

