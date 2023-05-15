JavaScript SDK 2.0.0

Changed

Object Store renamed to KV Store (#476)

We have renamed the ObjectStore class to KVStore , and the module name from fastly:object-store to fastly:kv-store .

You will need to update your code to use the new class name and module name.

Below is the change that would need to be made for the imported module name:

- import { ObjectStore } from 'fastly:object-store'; + import { KVStore } from 'fastly:kv-store';

And this is the change that would need to be made for constructing an instance of the class:

- const store = new ObjectStore('my-store'); + const store = new KVStore('my-store');

Here is a full example of migrating an application from ObjectStore to KVStore: