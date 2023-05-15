Rust SDK 0.9.3
Added
Request::get_client_request_id()returns an identifier for the current client request.
Changed
- Renamed Object Store to KV Store, and deprecated the previous names.
- The
std::io::Writeimplementations for
BodyHandleand
StreamingBodyHandleno longer panic upon error.
Deprecated
- Deprecated the old Object Store items that have been renamed to KV Store.
- Deprecated
write_bytes()and
write_str()methods for
BodyHandleand
StreamingBodyHandlein favor of
std::io::Writemethods.
