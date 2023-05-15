  1. Home
Rust SDK 0.9.3

May 15, 2023
Added

  • Request::get_client_request_id() returns an identifier for the current client request.

Changed

  • Renamed Object Store to KV Store, and deprecated the previous names.
  • The std::io::Write implementations for BodyHandle and StreamingBodyHandle no longer panic upon error.

Deprecated

  • Deprecated the old Object Store items that have been renamed to KV Store.
  • Deprecated write_bytes() and write_str() methods for BodyHandle and StreamingBodyHandle in favor of std::io::Write methods.

