Go SDK 0.1.7
Added
- Add Append method to ResponseWriter
- Add SecretFromBytes to secretstore
- Add support for HandoffWebsocket, HandoffFanout hostcalls (
exp/handoff)
- Add support for backend query API (
backend)
- Add support for testing via Viceroy with
go test
Changed
- Improve returned errors
