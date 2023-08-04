  1. Home
Go SDK 0.1.7

August 4, 2023
Added

  • Add Append method to ResponseWriter
  • Add SecretFromBytes to secretstore
  • Add support for HandoffWebsocket, HandoffFanout hostcalls (exp/handoff)
  • Add support for backend query API (backend)
  • Add support for testing via Viceroy with go test

Changed

  • Improve returned errors

