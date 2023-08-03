  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2023
  5. August 2023

Rust SDK 0.9.6

August 3, 2023
rust-sdkdeprecatedadded

Added

  • Added support for mTLS / client certificates in dynamic backend definitions.
  • Added [Request::make_request_handle].
  • Added config-store-specific raw functions in fastly-sys.

Deprecated

  • Deprecated the original redirect_to_websocket_proxy and redirect_to_grip_proxy in fastly-sys, in favor of their v2 versions: redirect_to_websocket_proxy_v2 and redirect_to_grip_proxy_v2.

Prior change: Add share_key to backends

Following change: Go SDK 0.1.7

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024