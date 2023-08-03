Rust SDK 0.9.6
Added
- Added support for mTLS / client certificates in dynamic backend definitions.
- Added [
Request::make_request_handle].
- Added config-store-specific raw functions in
fastly-sys.
Deprecated
- Deprecated the original
redirect_to_websocket_proxyand
redirect_to_grip_proxyin
fastly-sys, in favor of their v2 versions:
redirect_to_websocket_proxy_v2and
redirect_to_grip_proxy_v2.
