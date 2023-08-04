Shielding VCL Rendering
Changed how shielding VCL is rendered
Backends with shielding enabled are now emitted in VCL using a custom 'shield' director type that omits the formerly-required backend definitions. The result is significantly fewer lines are used to emit a shielding configuration. This change may be visible in the VCL diff tool.
