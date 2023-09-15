  1. Home
Rust SDK 0.9.8

September 15, 2023
Added

  • Added a flag to indicate that gRPC support is required for a dynamic backend.
  • Added a number of new variants to SendErrorCause, providing better visibility into the ways that sending an HTTP request and receiving an HTTP response can fail.
  • Added _bytes variants of methods to get client request TLS metadata, e.g. Request::get_tls_raw_client_certificate_bytes, so that non-UTF-8 metadata can be procssed without panics.
  • Added accessors for a fingerprint of the client request's original headers.

Changed

  • Changed the Debug output for FastlyStatus, making it more clear when those values are appearing in higher-level errors.

Deprecated

  • Deprecated several variants of SendErrorCause in favor of new, more-specific variants.

