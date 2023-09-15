Rust SDK 0.9.8
Added
- Added a flag to indicate that gRPC support is required for a dynamic backend.
- Added a number of new variants to
SendErrorCause, providing better visibility into the ways that sending an HTTP request and receiving an HTTP response can fail.
- Added
_bytesvariants of methods to get client request TLS metadata, e.g.
Request::get_tls_raw_client_certificate_bytes, so that non-UTF-8 metadata can be procssed without panics.
- Added accessors for a fingerprint of the client request's original headers.
Changed
- Changed the
Debugoutput for
FastlyStatus, making it more clear when those values are appearing in higher-level errors.
Deprecated
- Deprecated several variants of
SendErrorCausein favor of new, more-specific variants.
