JavaScript SDK 3.5.0

Added

implement the "fastly" condition (#660) (db7db46)

JavaScript dependencies can now target our JavaScript runtime for Fastly Compute explicitly via the recently added “fastly” WinterCG Runtime Key This release updates our internal bundling system to include this functionality Note: If you are using a custom bundling system for your JavaScript projects and want this functionality, you will need to update/configure your bundling system