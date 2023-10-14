JavaScript SDK 3.7.0

Added

This release of @fastly/js-compute includes 4 new methods to the Backend class, which enable the Fastly Service to retrieve information about any backend, this is particularly useful for checking if the backend is “healthy”. (#523) (08f816a)

The new methods are:

Backend.exists(name) - Check whether a backend with the given name exists for the Fastly Service.

Backend.fromName(name) - Check whether a backend with the given name exists for the Fastly Service and if it does, then returns an instance of Backend for the given name.

Backend.health(name) - Returns the health of the backend with the given name.

Backend.prototype.toName() - Return the name for the Backend instance.

Fixed