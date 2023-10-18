CLI v10.5.0
The Fastly CLI internal configuration file has been updated to version
4, with the only change being the addition of the Fastly TinyGo Compute Starter Kit.
When upgrading to this version of the CLI, and running a command for the first time, the config file should automatically update, but this can also be manually triggered by executing:
fastly config --reset
The other change worth noting is to the parsing of the
fastly.toml manifest file, which now supports a
file field inside
[setup.kv_stores.<T>.items] which can be used in place of the
value field. Assigning a file path to the
file field will use the content of the file as the value for the key. See: /reference/compute/fastly-toml/
Bug fixes
- fix(compute/init):
post_initto support
env_vars#1014
- fix(app): return error when input is
--only #1022
- fix(compute/deploy): check package before service clone #1026
- fix: spinner wraps original error #1029
- fix(compute/serve): ensure
--envfiles are processed #1039
Enhancements
- add: vcl condition commands #1008
- feat(compute/build): support
env_varsfor JavaScript/Rust #1012
- feat(config): add tinygo starter kit #1011
- feat(compute/serve): support guest profiler under Viceroy #1019
- fix(packaging): Improve metadata in Linux packages #1021
- feat(compute/build): support Cargo Workspaces #1023
- feat(spinner): abstract common pattern #1024
- fix(text): consistent formatting and output alignment #1030
- feat(product_enablement): add
productscommand #1036
- fix(compute/serve): update Viceroy guest profile flag #1033
- fix(compute/deploy): support file field for
kv_storesetup #1040
- refactor(compute/deploy): simplify logic flows #1032
- feat(compute/build): allow user to specify project directory to build #1043
- feat(compute/deploy): avoid store conflicts #1041
- feat: support
--envflag #1046
Dependencies:
- build(deps): bump goreleaser/goreleaser-action from 4 to 5 #1015
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.12.0 to 0.13.0 #1009
- build(deps): bump actions/checkout from 3 to 4 #1006
- build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v8 from 8.6.1 to 8.6.2 #1028
- build(deps): bump github.com/otiai10/copy from 1.12.0 to 1.14.0 #1027
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.13.0 to 0.14.0 #1034
- build(deps): bump golang.org/x/net from 0.10.0 to 0.17.0 #1042
- build(deps): bump github.com/google/go-cmp from 0.5.9 to 0.6.0 #1045
Documentation:
- fix(DEVELOP.MD): clarify Go version requirement and document Rust requirement #1017
- doc(compute/serve): update GetViceroy doc #1038
- branding: Replace all Compute@Edge/C@E references with Compute #1044
