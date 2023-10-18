CLI v10.5.0

The Fastly CLI internal configuration file has been updated to version 4 , with the only change being the addition of the Fastly TinyGo Compute Starter Kit.

When upgrading to this version of the CLI, and running a command for the first time, the config file should automatically update, but this can also be manually triggered by executing:

fastly config --reset

The other change worth noting is to the parsing of the fastly.toml manifest file, which now supports a file field inside [setup.kv_stores.<T>.items] which can be used in place of the value field. Assigning a file path to the file field will use the content of the file as the value for the key. See: /reference/compute/fastly-toml/

Bug fixes

fix(compute/init): post_init to support env_vars #1014

to support #1014 fix(app): return error when input is -- only #1022

only #1022 fix(compute/deploy): check package before service clone #1026

fix: spinner wraps original error #1029

fix(compute/serve): ensure --env files are processed #1039

Enhancements

add: vcl condition commands #1008

feat(compute/build): support env_vars for JavaScript/Rust #1012

for JavaScript/Rust #1012 feat(config): add tinygo starter kit #1011

feat(compute/serve): support guest profiler under Viceroy #1019

fix(packaging): Improve metadata in Linux packages #1021

feat(compute/build): support Cargo Workspaces #1023

feat(spinner): abstract common pattern #1024

fix(text): consistent formatting and output alignment #1030

feat(product_enablement): add products command #1036

command #1036 fix(compute/serve): update Viceroy guest profile flag #1033

fix(compute/deploy): support file field for kv_store setup #1040

setup #1040 refactor(compute/deploy): simplify logic flows #1032

feat(compute/build): allow user to specify project directory to build #1043

feat(compute/deploy): avoid store conflicts #1041

feat: support --env flag #1046

Dependencies:

build(deps): bump goreleaser/goreleaser-action from 4 to 5 #1015

build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.12.0 to 0.13.0 #1009

build(deps): bump actions/checkout from 3 to 4 #1006

build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v8 from 8.6.1 to 8.6.2 #1028

build(deps): bump github.com/otiai10/copy from 1.12.0 to 1.14.0 #1027

build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.13.0 to 0.14.0 #1034

build(deps): bump golang.org/x/net from 0.10.0 to 0.17.0 #1042

build(deps): bump github.com/google/go-cmp from 0.5.9 to 0.6.0 #1045

