CLI v10.5.0

October 18, 2023
The Fastly CLI internal configuration file has been updated to version 4, with the only change being the addition of the Fastly TinyGo Compute Starter Kit.

When upgrading to this version of the CLI, and running a command for the first time, the config file should automatically update, but this can also be manually triggered by executing:

fastly config --reset

The other change worth noting is to the parsing of the fastly.toml manifest file, which now supports a file field inside [setup.kv_stores.<T>.items] which can be used in place of the value field. Assigning a file path to the file field will use the content of the file as the value for the key. See: /reference/compute/fastly-toml/

Bug fixes

  • fix(compute/init): post_init to support env_vars #1014
  • fix(app): return error when input is -- only #1022
  • fix(compute/deploy): check package before service clone #1026
  • fix: spinner wraps original error #1029
  • fix(compute/serve): ensure --env files are processed #1039

Enhancements

  • add: vcl condition commands #1008
  • feat(compute/build): support env_vars for JavaScript/Rust #1012
  • feat(config): add tinygo starter kit #1011
  • feat(compute/serve): support guest profiler under Viceroy #1019
  • fix(packaging): Improve metadata in Linux packages #1021
  • feat(compute/build): support Cargo Workspaces #1023
  • feat(spinner): abstract common pattern #1024
  • fix(text): consistent formatting and output alignment #1030
  • feat(product_enablement): add products command #1036
  • fix(compute/serve): update Viceroy guest profile flag #1033
  • fix(compute/deploy): support file field for kv_store setup #1040
  • refactor(compute/deploy): simplify logic flows #1032
  • feat(compute/build): allow user to specify project directory to build #1043
  • feat(compute/deploy): avoid store conflicts #1041
  • feat: support --env flag #1046

Dependencies:

  • build(deps): bump goreleaser/goreleaser-action from 4 to 5 #1015
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.12.0 to 0.13.0 #1009
  • build(deps): bump actions/checkout from 3 to 4 #1006
  • build(deps): bump github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v8 from 8.6.1 to 8.6.2 #1028
  • build(deps): bump github.com/otiai10/copy from 1.12.0 to 1.14.0 #1027
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/crypto from 0.13.0 to 0.14.0 #1034
  • build(deps): bump golang.org/x/net from 0.10.0 to 0.17.0 #1042
  • build(deps): bump github.com/google/go-cmp from 0.5.9 to 0.6.0 #1045

Documentation:

  • fix(DEVELOP.MD): clarify Go version requirement and document Rust requirement #1017
  • doc(compute/serve): update GetViceroy doc #1038
  • branding: Replace all Compute@Edge/C@E references with Compute #1044

